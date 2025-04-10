‘Still on edge’: Northeast Charlotte resident concerned after home damaged by gunfire

CHARLOTTE — A home was damaged by gunfire in northeast Charlotte early Tuesday morning. Anthony Jackson said it happened when he had just gone to sleep.

“The next thing, I hear a loud noise, bam bam bam bam bam. I look around; I say, “What’s that noise?’” Jackson explained.

Thinking it was just fireworks, he said he went back to bed only to find bullet holes when he woke up.

Jackson said two bullets pierced the window above his front door, and others ricocheted through his living room.

“CSI had to peel up the carpet to get the bullet out of here,” Jackson elaborated.

He said one of them came within feet of his 83-year-old mother, whom he cares for.

“A big hole in the window where they shot up, yeah, that’s my mother’s bedroom,” he explained.

In all, police told Jackson his home had been hit multiple times.

“The police, you know, they took pictures and everything, they said, it must have been they shot the wrong house up. Cause they say it happens all the time,” Jackson said.

While he’s grateful neither he nor his mother was hurt, the overall incident has left him traumatized.

“It could happen again. I’m still on edge. It could happen to any of my neighbors; I just have to keep my eyes open more,” he said.

Last year, there were 856 shootings into homes, and 174 people were shot in those incidents.

In February, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department launched a pilot program to investigate this type of crime.

It’s called SWITCH, or Safety Wellness Initiative Towards Community Households, and it allocates four detectives to specifically investigate shootings into homes.

A $500 cash reward is being offered for any information that leads to an arrest in this case.

