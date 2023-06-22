Stolen $65K construction equipment last tracked in Catawba County, sheriff says

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. — Lincoln County Sheriff’s detectives are searching for a $65,000 skid steer stolen from a construction site off of Startown Road.

The red Ditch Witch was stolen at about 1:30 a.m. Monday, the sheriff said.

A GPS tracking unit was attached to it, which led authorities to Robinson Road in Newton.

However, the device had already been removed by the time authorities got there.

Anyone with information should call Lincolnton/Lincoln County Crime Stoppers at 704-736-8909.

