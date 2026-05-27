Stolen car crashes into southwest Charlotte townhomes

CHARLOTTE — A stolen car crashed into a townhome in southwest Charlotte Tuesday night.

It happened along Blairhill Road at the Chambray At LoSo townhomes.

Channel 9 was able to speak to the owner of the car. He said someone stole it Friday.

“They found my car, but the bad news was it’s in the middle of somebody’s house,” he said. “I’m kind of bummed about the car being gone but kind of relieved at the same time that justice was served.”

MEDIC says it did not treat anyone at the scene.

Channel 9 is asking police if the driver who stole it will face any charges.

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