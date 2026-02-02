Stolen merchandise bust leads to discovery of drugs and guns

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte police say an operation to find stolen merchandise from Burlington and TJ Maxx led them to guns and drugs.

Officers say they teamed up with the Westover Division and stopped two suspects leaving store with stolen items.

After searching the suspect’s vehicle, they found two more suspects, 11 grams of marijuana and two guns.

Officers say they charged all four for their parts in the crime.

WATCH: Some want stricter laws after accused kidnapper says he was on drugs from smoke shop

Some want stricter laws after accused kidnapper says he was on drugs from smoke shop

©2026 Cox Media Group