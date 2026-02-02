Local

Stolen merchandise bust leads to discovery of drugs and guns
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte police say an operation to find stolen merchandise from Burlington and TJ Maxx led them to guns and drugs.

Officers say they teamed up with the Westover Division and stopped two suspects leaving store with stolen items.

After searching the suspect’s vehicle, they found two more suspects, 11 grams of marijuana and two guns.

Officers say they charged all four for their parts in the crime.

