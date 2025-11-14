Stop for soda at Gaston County gas station leads to big lottery win

RALEIGH — Albert Clinton Jr., of Gastonia, won a $114,614 Fast Play jackpot after purchasing a $2 Bingo Bucks ticket at the S’Mart on Bessemer City Road, N.C. Education Lottery officials announced.

Clinton decided to buy the ticket on a whim while satisfying a craving for a special holiday soda, a Shirley Temple 7-Up, on Sunday.

“It was an unreal feeling,” Clinton said after realizing his win.

The jackpot stood at $573,070 at the time of his purchase, and because Clinton bought a $2 ticket, he received 20% of the progressive jackpot.Clinton collected his prize at lottery headquarters on Thursday, taking home $82,236 after required state and federal tax withholdings.

Clinton’s spontaneous decision to buy a lottery ticket turned into a significant windfall, providing a memorable conclusion to his holiday shopping trip.

