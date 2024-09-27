Storm damage: Who pays what, hopefully not you

CHARLOTTE — Helene’s strong winds brought trees down all across the region. Some blocked roads and others fell onto cars and homes. You may be wondering who pays for the damage if something happens to your property.

If your tree falls on your property: use your insurance.

If your neighbor’s tree falls on your property: use your insurance as well. That’s where people tend to get confused, but remember the rule: where the tree lies.

But one footnote: if your neighbor knew or should have known the tree was likely to fall, your insurance may go after his/her insurance. Or, if that doesn’t happen, you may consider legal action against that person yourself.

So, two lessons so far:

1. It’s your job to maintain your trees.

2. If you’re worried about your neighbor’s tree, ask him/her to address it before it’s too late. Preferably in writing. You may even want to attach an arborist’s opinion, but that will likely cost you.

House vs. Car:

If the tree fell on your house: use your homeowner’s insurance.

If it fell on your car: use your auto policy, but you need “comprehensive” coverage.

What about other storm damage?

Homeowners insurance doesn’t typically cover flooding, mudslides, and earthquakes. If you get a separate policy, just make sure you know how long it takes to kick in.

If you have a gripe with your insurance company, you can file a complaint with the state’s department of insurance.

