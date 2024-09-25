Haywood County residents prepare for possible flooding from Hurricane Helene

HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. — Tropical Storm Helene has intensified to hurricane status and is expected to grow into a major hurricane before it makes landfall in Florida.

Certain parts of the Carolinas are expected to follow Helene’s path, such as Haywood County past Asheville.

Channel 9′s Dave Faherty spoke with neighbors about how they are preparing.

The Pigeon River in Canton, along with several creeks in the area, flooded three years ago. Widespread damage was reported, and three people lost their lives from flash flooding.

Residents in those areas said they are preparing themselves for 10 to 12 inches of rainfall due to Hurricane Helene.

David Madison told Channel 9 that he spent Wednesday morning moving cars and clearing out his basement.

He said he lives in Clyde, and his home was flooded during Tropical Storm Fred in 2021.

“The waterline was up about two feet in our garage and flooded the basement. We lost everything that we had in the basement, so you know all that had to be replaced,” Madison explained.

The major of Canton is encouraging residents to consider moving important items and inventory out of their homes or businesses in case of flash flooding.

The Burke and Caldwell counties swift water rescue teams have also been placed on standby.

