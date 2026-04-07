String of car break-ins leads to chase, crash in Lincoln County; suspect at large

LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. — Deputies with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a suspect in a series of car break-ins.

Officials say they responded to the area Hager’s Ferry Road and Lucky Pointe Road in Denver early Tuesday morning.

Investigators say they found a suspicious vehicle in the area and tried to conduct a traffic stop. When they did, the driver fled east on Highway 73 and crashed near the intersection of Brown Mill Road and Beatties Ford Road in Huntersville.

At that point, the driver fled the scene on foot. Officials have yet to find him.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to call the sheriff’s office.

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