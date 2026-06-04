Local leaders face questions over child abuse death in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — Local leaders are in Raleigh on Thursday to answer questions from the House Oversight Committee after the death of six-year-old Dominique Moody.

In December 2025, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said Moody was found dead inside an east Charlotte home covered in scars and showing clear signs of long-term abuse.

Dominique’s three caretakers remain in jail without bond. They are all charged with murder.

Dominique Moody

State investigators launched a review of Mecklenburg County’s DSS system.

UNC Chapel Hill professor Emily Putnam-Hornstein talked about a model some states use to flag the risk of child abuse.

“I want to be clear that these tools do not require perfect data,” she said Thursday morning. “As I mentioned, Allegheny’s model integrated cross-system information. In Los Angeles, they’re only using child welfare records. And I will say we’re using a system that’s been built in 1998.”

Death of Charlotte 6-year-old prompts lawmaker to take action

Channel 9’s Glenn Counts is at the hearing on Thursday and will have live reports online and on Eyewitness News starting at 5 p.m. about the allegations against Meck County DSS.

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