Strong winds cause tree to crush car, damage home in Catawba County

NEWTON, N.C. — Strong winds in the foothills caused damage over the weekend.

In Catawba County, a tree crushed a car and struck a home in Newton.

Channel 9’s Dave Faherty spoke with a family who said they’re thankful no one was hurt.

We found out that student Camden James owned the car and would often park next to his home and stay in the car to listen to music. Fortunately when the tree crushed the car, James wasn’t in the driver’s seat.

“Dang, my car,” he said.

James still can’t believe what’s left of his car after winds took down a tree at his home in Newton. Neighbors say the winds started picking up Sunday morning and remained strong for much of the afternoon. Snow showers were also reported in both Caldwell and Catawba counties as temperatures plunged into the 30s Sunday afternoon.

Anna Kaylor showed Channel 9 the damage to the roof of her home next door. She was watching TV at the time and heard the strong winds for much of the afternoon when the tree came crashing down onto the home. On Monday we could see where part of the tree had rotted out, but neighbors say they had no idea it was in bad shape because it has leaves on the branches this past summer.

“It hit so hard yesterday we both thought a car went through one of our houses,” Kaylor said. “It shook the whole house and scared us to death.”

Experts say keep an eye out for cracks in the bark, dead limbs or leaf discoloration. All signs there could be a problem and a tree might need to be taken down.

