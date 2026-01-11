Union County officials warn against outdoor burning

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — The Union County Fire Marshal issued a warning against outdoor burning on Sunday morning.

Fire Marshal Jon Williams said the county is experiencing a combination of low humidity, gusty winds, and very dry conditions.

He said this combination could cause fires to start easily and spread rapidly, even from small sources.

Williams discouraged residents from burning outside on Sunday to keep the county safe.

