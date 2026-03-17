Strong winds topple awning at Monroe gas station

MONROE, N.C. — A gas station awning was brought down by strong winds during Monday’s storms in Monroe.

It happened at the Raceway gas station on East Roosevelt Boulevard, not far from the Tyson Foods plant.

Video from the scene shows the awning lying on its side with the gas pumps roped off. Lights were on inside the store, but it’s unclear if the incident has affected its hours.

Monday’s severe weather brought downpours and strong winds that spawned at least one tornado in north Charlotte, the National Weather Service confirmed after forceful winds ripped the roof off of a warehouse on Atando Avenue.

Thankfully, no one was hurt.

VIDEO: Monday afternoon’s storm updates and impacts

Team Coverage: Monday afternoon's storm updates and impacts

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