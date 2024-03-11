Student caught with gun at a Mint Hill high school, principal says

MINT HILL, N.C. — A student at a Mint Hill high school brought a gun to campus on Monday morning, the principal said in a statement to parents.

CMS says no one was hurt in the incident at Rocky River High School and there’s no threat to students and staff.

A spokesperson says a weapons detection system is one layer of many taken to keep students and staff safe. Channel 9 is asking how exactly the gun was found.

Just 10 days earlier, another gun was caught on a student and confiscated.

Below is the full statement Principal David LeGrand sent to parents:

Good morning Rocky River High School families and staff. This is Principal David LeGrand reaching out to inform you that a student brought a firearm to school today and it was immediately confiscated. There is no threat to students and staff.

Possession of a weapon of any kind in Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools is a violation of the Code of Student Conduct and has serious consequences. As always, the safety and well-being of our students and staff is our top priority, therefore we encourage all students to report weapons or threats to a trusted adult. Reports can also be made anonymously through the Say Something App.

Thank you for your continued support of Rocky River High School.

CMS did not comment on the situation, stating doing so could “compromise the safety and security of students and staff.”

(WATCH: 3 dead including suspect after victims tied up in home invasion)

3 dead including suspect after victims tied up in home invasion

©2024 Cox Media Group