CLOVER, S.C. — A Clover High School student was charged with bringing a loaded gun to school, the York County Sheriff’s Office said.

On Friday, students told a coach that another student was showing off a gun in the locker room.

A deputy found the handgun in the student’s car along with a large knife, a box cutter, and an empty Four Loco bottle.

The 17-year-old faces two charges in juvenile court.

