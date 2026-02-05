Student faces charges after alleged arson at Bessemer City High School

BESSEMER CITY, N.C. — Gaston County Police and the Bessemer City Police Department have identified a 17-year-old suspect following a break-in and arson at Bessemer City High School. The incident, which occurred Monday, involved a fire set in the school’s press box.

Officers discovered signs of forced entry into the school and a fire at the press box, police said.

Channel 9 reported that the vandalism affected the school’s baseball field, football field, administrative offices and several school buses.

The suspect, a student at the school, faces pending charges with the Department of Juvenile Justice as the investigation continues.

The Bessemer City Police Department responded to reports of a possible fire at the high school on Monday.

Officials stated they will not release the teenager’s name due to his age.

The Gaston County Police Department is conducting the investigation with assistance from the Bessemer City Police Department.

The investigation remains ongoing as police attempt to locate all suspects involved in the incident.

