Student faces felony charges for false school shooting report

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — A 13-year-old student at Weddington Middle School faces felony charges after making a false report of a shooting on campus Thursday afternoon.

The Union County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call made from a cell phone within the school at around 3 p.m., reporting a shooting that was later confirmed to be a hoax.

Sheriff Eddie Cathey emphasized the seriousness of the incident, stating, “Let me be clear, we have zero tolerance for anyone who makes false threats against our schools.”

The false report led to an immediate and thorough search of the campus by deputies, who found no weapons and confirmed that no shooting had occurred.

The student responsible for the hoax was quickly identified and charged with a felony offense for making the false report.

Due to his age, his identity remains undisclosed, and the charges will be processed through the Department of Juvenile Justice.

