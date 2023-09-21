Student hit by car, CMPD searching for driver

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a hit-and-run involving a student in south Charlotte Thursday morning.

The incident occurred just before 9 a.m. on Arborgate Drive near East Arrowood Road.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools said a Carmel Middle School student was running to catch the bus when a car hit them. The car then left the scene.

The student was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries, according to MEDIC.

Channel 9 has reached out to CMPD for additional information about this case. We are waiting to hear back.

