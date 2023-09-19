‘His light shines on’: Family of hit-and-run victim pleads for driver to turn themselves in

CHARLOTTE — Taze Pritchette chose to catch a ride with a friend instead of driving himself after meeting his buddies for drinks.

Despite making the conscious decision to not drive after drinking, Taze became the victim in a deadly hit-and-run. His family spoke with Channel 9′s Crime Reporter Hunter Saenz to share his memory.

“Taze is what this world needed. And we lost him.,” said his aunt, Sherri Williams. “But, his light shines on anyway.”

The 33-year-old was the father of a six-year-old.

He was killed after a Land Rover hit the Dodge Charger he was riding in, according to CMPD.

Police say the Land Rover was speeding down Idlewild Road toward Independence Boulevard.

As the Dodge Charger made a left turn from Conference Drive, investigators say the Land Rover t-boned the Charger on the passenger’s side.

Graphic showing the crash on Idlewild and Conference

Taze was hit and killed instantly.

Police say the driver of the Land Rover ran off and hasn’t been caught.

Taze’s family now pleads for the driver to turn himself in.

“I just ask you, please just turn yourself in,” his aunt said. “So we as a family and his close friends can all begin to heal.”

Victim of Idlewild hit-and-run, Taze Pritchette Taze Pritchette with his family

His family is planning a funeral in his home state of Virginia,

