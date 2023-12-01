Student hurt following school bus accident in South End, CMS says

CHARLOTTE — A student has been injured following an accident on a school bus in South End Friday morning, according to reports from Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools.

The incident occurred around 6:30 a.m. on South Tryon Street.

CMS said the school bus was rear-ended by a vehicle.

That vehicle then left the scene, according to CMS.

CMS said one student was transported by MEDIC for evaluation after experiencing some pain.

It is unclear if any fines or citations were issued in this case.

