Student loan collections begin; Social Security, wages could be seized

By WSOCTV.com News Staff
Student loan handwritten in a note. Money for education.
Student loan debt FILE PHOTO: Defaulted student loans will soon be sent to collections. (Vitalii Vodolazskyi - stock.adobe.com)
By WSOCTV.com News Staff

CHARLOTTE — Student loan collections begin for the first time in five years after federal COVID-19 relief measures put interest and payments on pause.

Starting this month, if you’re in default on your student loans, money could be taken directly from your Social Security check.

If you haven’t made a payment in nine months or more, up to 15% of your monthly social security check could be withheld.

If you don’t receive Social Security, money could be taken directly from your paycheck as early as this summer, but before that happens, you and your employer will be notified.

