Student loan collections begin; Social Security, wages could be seized

CHARLOTTE — Student loan collections begin for the first time in five years after federal COVID-19 relief measures put interest and payments on pause.

Starting this month, if you’re in default on your student loans, money could be taken directly from your Social Security check.

If you haven’t made a payment in nine months or more, up to 15% of your monthly social security check could be withheld.

If you don’t receive Social Security, money could be taken directly from your paycheck as early as this summer, but before that happens, you and your employer will be notified.

VIDEO: Secret Service recovers multiple skimming devices in statewide EBT fraud crackdown

Secret Service recovers multiple skimming devices in statewide EBT fraud crackdown

©2025 Cox Media Group