Education Department delays student loan wage garnishment

WASHINGTON — The Education Department is pausing its plan to garnish wages of student loan borrowers in default.

The collections were set to start this month.

Education officials say the temporary delay will give them time to implement reforms to the student loan system.

However, it’s not clear how long the pause will last.

