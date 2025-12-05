Student who allegedly attacked Union County teachers could face charges

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — A Union County high school student is expected to face charges after being accused of attacking two teachers. It happened at Parkwood High School, which is outside of Monroe.

The teachers were released from a hospital Thursday and are recovering from their injuries.

Union County deputies said the female student attacked them with her fists and that no weapon was used.

“That’s so sad,” said parent Jennifer McGomery, who has a child at Parkwood Middle School. “It breaks my heart because these teachers come every day. They are there for the children. They want the best for our children.”

The school district sent a message out to her and other parents Thursday night about the assault that happened at the high school across the street.

In a post, the Union County Sheriff’s Office said the student attacked a teacher, causing multiple cuts and marks to their face. A second teacher stepped in and was also hurt.

Investigators are looking into why it happened.

Deputies said on Friday that the school resource officer responded and ended the situation.

Police interviewed the teachers and are working to file a juvenile petition against the female student seeking charges of assault inflicting serious bodily injury.

“I definitely support that,” McGomery said. “I think this child needs to learn from their actions.”

McGomery said she also hopes the child can get therapy.

“I hope they get the help that they need, and I hope they learned from this, and never do this again and never do it again,” the parent said. “It’s not OK. Keep your hands to yourself.”

The school district said the student will be disciplined, according to the board of education’s policy.

Code of Student Conduct:

Aggressive Behavior: Students will not engage in any form of aggressive behavior (physical or verbal) against any other student, staff member or other adult in the school, except when the behavior is an act of self-defense. All assaults must be reported to the principal. Physical violence directed toward any school employee or other adult in the school.

Elementary: 0-10 day suspension

0-10 day suspension Secondary: 10 day suspension. For secondary students, the administration may consider a recommendation for a long-term suspension. Upon returning from a long-term suspension, the student shall not be returned to the teacher’s class unless the teacher consents.

