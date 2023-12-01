Students at Cabarrus County school hospitalized after eating unknown substance, school says

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. — Several students in Cabarrus County were sent to the hospital after eating an unknown substance, according to a statement sent to parents and guardians.

CC Griffian Middle School parents told Channel 9 more than a handful of students were taken to the hospital and one student was even tased. It happened Friday morning.

A letter from the principal says some of the students were taken to the hospital as a precaution. Parents believe it’s possibly connected to rice crispy treats shared in the class.

One parent told Reporter Jonathan Lowe she didn’t know what was happening until her daughter was being loaded into an ambulance.

“I’m very upset,” they said. “WHY…I don’t want my kids to come back to this school because of this.”

Her daughter said she remembers feeling like she might pass out.

“We asked him if there was anything wrong with it, cause we were suspicious at first, he said no, and then we ate it,” the child said.

Other parents said their children’s reactions were more severe.

“She fell to the floor and started seizing and everyone was screaming cause we had no clue what was happening,” a parent said.

It is still not clear what the students ingested.

“They said it could possibly have been, they’ve heard may have possibly been marijuana, delta 8, mushrooms, they don’t know,” a parent said.

