Students can’t check out books from CMS libraries for start of school year

CHARLOTTE — Students at Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools will not be able to take out books from the school library for the first two weeks of classes.

The district said they’re doing it to give the district time to comply with the Parents’ Bill of Rights, a new North Carolina law.

Students can still go to the media centers for classes and elementary students can learn about library procedures.

Earlier this month, in response to the new law, the CMS board policy committee voted to recommend changes to four key policies to align with the new state law.

Parents will have to opt in for their children to participate in reproductive health and safety education programs. Previously, students automatically took part unless a parent opted out. The district has to give parents options to review library media centers and supplementary education materials. The district must develop policies that involve parents in schools and in their children’s education. Gender identity, sexual orientation, or sexual activity may not be mentioned in any K-fourth grade curriculum.

Channel 9 is reaching out to CMS for more details on the implementation of the Parents’ Bill of Rights now that school is back in session.

