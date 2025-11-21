Students stage walkouts to protest Border Patrol operations

CHARLOTTE — Students at Myers Park High School and West Charlotte High School staged walkouts today in protest of Border Patrol operations in Cabarrus and Union Counties.

The walkouts are part of a broader response to recent Border Patrol activities in the area, which have sparked concern among students and community members.

Reports indicate that the protests are specifically targeting the presence of Border Patrol operations in the region, although the exact reasons for the student walkouts remain unclear.

The operations by Border Patrol have been ongoing for five days, and the community has been actively responding to these developments.

