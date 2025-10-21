Students in Valle Crucis return to school after year of disruption

WATAGUA COUNTY, N.C. — Students in Valle Crucis will return to a new school building tomorrow, more than a year after Hurricane Helene caused severe flooding that closed their old school.

The new Valle Crucis School, funded by over $50 million approved by Watauga County Schools, will welcome around 400 students who have been attending different schools since the flooding.

“For the past year, they’ve been all over the place. For them to be at a school all together…have their own classrooms, we’re really excited,” said Kristy Nash, a grandmother of two students.

“They’re bursting at the seams with excitement to be able to come in a new school,” said Vann Evans, a father of two students.

Neil Sidders, a grandfather, expressed relief, saying, “Any parent, grandparent is gonna be glad to see their children in a stable school environment. The last year has been hard on everyone around here.”

The old Valle Crucis School, built in the 1930s, was heavily damaged when Helene flooded 70 percent of the building.

Construction of the new school was delayed due to the hurricane and other weather events, but it is now ready to open.

During an open house event, families expressed excitement and relief at the prospect of their children returning to a single, stable school environment.

Nash and her husband decorated their yard to welcome students to the new school, highlighting the community’s enthusiasm.

Workers were seen putting the finishing touches on the playground, ensuring the new facility is ready for students.

The opening of the new Valle Crucis School marks a significant milestone for the community, providing a stable learning environment after a year of disruption caused by Hurricane Helene.

