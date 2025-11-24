Study reveals 15-year wait for first-time homebuyers in the Carolinas

CHARLOTTE — Many people who dream of buying their first home, but feel discouraged, may have good reason.

Consumer Affairs released a study showing that, on average, someone starting to save for a home in the Carolinas today would be ready to buy in about 15 years.

They based that on saving for a 10% down payment on a median-priced home.

They chose 10% because they say the traditional 20% is no longer realistic for many first-time buyers.

Hope for young homebuyers: Charlotte mom proves it's still possible to own a home

