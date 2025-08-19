Subway comeback in Morganton: Two stores open, one more to follow

MORGANTON, N.C. — Two Subway locations in Morganton have reopened under new ownership, with a third set to follow soon, The News Herald reported.

Penny Hoover has reopened two Subway locations in Morganton after purchasing them following their closure in June.

“I closed three of my stores after COVID that just didn’t recover, and I was looking for something close to me that made sense, that could kind of help fill that gap, so to speak,” Hoover said.

The third location at 1255-A Burkemont Ave., Space 22, is still undergoing renovations. Hoover mentioned that it appeared to be in the middle of a remodel when it closed, and she is working to open it as soon as possible.

The Subway locations will operate from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. daily.

Hoover, who has been with Subway for 33 years and owns other locations in North Carolina, plans to remodel all three Morganton stores within the next year.

The previous owner, William Parish, faced charges for unpaid payroll checks, which were dropped after payments were made. Hoover expressed her hope that customers will be patient with the new staff as they settle into their roles.

Hoover and her husband, who are outdoor enthusiasts, look forward to exploring Burke County’s parks and hikes. She also encourages those interested in working at Subway to apply at the reopened locations or online.

With the reopening of these Subway locations, Hoover aims to restore the brand’s presence in Morganton while providing new opportunities for local employment.

VIDEO: Morganton Subways closed; employees demand payment for work

