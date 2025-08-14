Subway locations in Morganton set to reopen after wage dispute

MORGANTON, N.C. — The Subway restaurant at 100 E. Fleming Drive in Morganton has reopened under new ownership after closing abruptly in late June, The News Herald reported.

The reopening comes after Penny Hoover, president of Morganton Munch Company Inc., acquired the location. Hoover plans to reopen two other Subway locations in Morganton that were also closed.

“We wanted to do whatever we could to get those workers paid as quickly as possible,” said Assistant District Attorney Mitch Walker.

The Morganton Subway locations closed without notice in late June, and reports of unpaid wages began in early July.

The charges against Parish were dropped after employees were compensated with money orders, according to Walker.

Penny Hoover, the new owner, also owns multiple Subway locations in the Mooresville and Denver areas under the corporation name Sandwich Artists Inc.

