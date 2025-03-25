Sullenberger Aviation Museum prepares to open new attraction

CHARLOTTE — The Sullenberger Aviation Museum is preparing to open its newest attraction.

According to the Charlotte Business Journal, the final phase of Aviation City opens on May 31.

The new exhibit is housed within the 1936 historic hangar in west Charlotte.

It will include an aircraft collection and two immersive simulators.

Other features include a live flight tracker of planes arriving at and departing from Charlotte Douglas Airport.

