Super Bowl quarterbacks Sam Darnold and Drake Maye share a unique connection

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold and New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye go way back.

And not in the way you may think.

Retired NFL quarterback Josh McCown had a unique season in 2019. He served as an assistant coach at Myers Park High School for former head coach Scott Chadwick, flying to Philadelphia after games to be the backup quarterback for the Eagles.

The relationship with Chadwick stretched back further on an informal basis.

“Josh McCown worked with us in the offseason in 2018 leading up to the season, and as I said...worked with Drake and us all summer, and then he left to go back to the Jets, where he was still playing in the NFL,” Chadwick said.

McCown was the backup to none other than Darnold that season. While the McCown family lived in Charlotte, Josh spent the season living by himself. Every Friday night, Darnold would come over and they would watch the Myers Park game. Maye started for Myers Park that season.

“They would sit on the couch and on the computer and either watch our games live on the NFHS network or just watch it on Hudl after the game was over, so Sam Darnold was watching Drake Maye’s high school film when Drake was a sophomore,” Maye said.

Darnold had high praise for Maye.

“That this kid is going to be really special I think Sam knew in watching Drake as a sophomore how special this kid really was and Josh obviously told him, you know, from working with him, that this kid was different,” Chadwick said.

It’s something so fansctating that Chadwick had to double check the details with McCown after the Seahawks win.

“I’m like, “Alright, 7 years ago I got this right you and sam hes like yep hes like how crazy he goes and he said he goes what a crazy story these guys are going to face off against each other in the Super Bowl and Sam was watching Drake’s high school games when he was a sophomore,” Chadwick said.

Maye and Darnold will face off this Sunday in the Super Bowl as the Seahawks take on the Patriots.

