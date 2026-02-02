Charlotte native Garrett Bradbury set to start for Patriots in Super Bowl

CHARLOTTE — When the New England Patriots take the field on Sunday at the Super Bowl, a Charlotte product will be front and center.

Garrett Bradbury played at Charlotte Christian and is now the starting center for New England.

Channel 9’s Phil Orban sat down with Bradbury’s parents about his path to success. Ever since he was little, sports also kept him focused. Shelley Bradbury, Garrett’s mom, said even teachers began to notice his love for sports.

“There was an instance in 5th grade; one of his teachers came to me and said, ‘I’ve kind of been having problems with Garrett lately,’ and I said, ‘Yeah, we’re between sports right now. Give me one more week; we’re starting baseball.”

Bradbury signed with the Patriots while his wife prepared for their second baby in Charlotte, leading Quarterback Drake Maye, another Charlotte native, to offer his apartment as Bradbury got settled in.

“I think that helped them develop a relationship. It happened very quickly, and being a veteran for 7 years, he was providing guidance or suggestions to Drake about eating health and they’re both very competitive in ping pong...Love to play ping pong,” Tim Bradbury, Garrett’s dad, said.

Neither Drake nor Garrett could know the success that awaited the two Charlotte stars who played their high school games just 15 minutes apart as they start in their first Super Bowl.

“Charlotte is a wonderful place to live we love it here but i think it also speaks to the coaching and the opportunities that kids have here to not only excel on the sporting field but also to learn what its like to be an athlete,” Tim Bradbury said.

