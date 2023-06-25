SupperClub to combine games, chef-driven dining in lower South End

CHARLOTTE — SupperClub SouthEnd aims to reimagine the social house experience, with chef-driven dining being a focal point.

Charlotte restaurant veterans Brad Byrd and Andrea Nivens are behind that 15,000-square-foot, indoor-outdoor entertainment complex slated to open later this summer. It is at 3521 Dewitt Lane, part of LoSo Village in lower South End.

“We wanted the location to be in an area that was easily accessible to the entire city and visitors, yet had strong, vibrant neighborhoods surrounding it, and South End was the perfect location,” Byrd says.

SupperClub is a project more than three years in the making. The goal was to create a culinary destination that is fun and approachable — yet a little more upscale. He wants to have multiple locations in the future.

