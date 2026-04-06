Builders give insight on features inside this year’s St. Jude Dream Home

WAXHAW, N.C. — In just 10 days, tickets go on sale for this year’s St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway on Channel 9, so we spoke with the builders about some of the features inside the house.

For $100, you’ll have the chance to win a brand-new custom home in Waxhaw. More importantly, you’ll be supporting the work at St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, where kids with cancer never receive a bill for their treatment.

Inside and outside this year’s St. Jude Dream Home, work is almost non-stop to create something as unique as it is meaningful. Dozens of subcontractors are working on the home, but the people leading it all are Chris Duncan and Andy Suttle, and their company, “Four Oaks Builders.”

“The layout of the house, the finishes that are coming together, it’s spectacular,” Duncan said.

Many of the companies involved are donating their labor - or supplies - or in some cases, both.

“Every single person who’s been a part of this home has contributed in some way,” Suttle said. “The fact that we get to be a small part of that here in the Charlotte community, it’s just really neat.”

The home is still weeks from completion, but some of the most notable features are already in place.

The 2026 St. Jude Dream Home

“I mean who doesn’t want a coffee bar when they get out of bed here in the master bedroom, I mean that’s pretty nice. Integrated sinks in the master bathroom, a giant shower who our electrician called a car wash,” Suttle said.

“This home to the market’s gonna be valued about 700k but truth be known every subcontractor is going above and beyond, every suppliere’s donated their highest end stuff to this,” Duncan said.

Duncan told us the kitchen is one of his favorite parts of the home.

Suttle’s favorite is the reading nook with built-in bookshelves and lights.

“It’s just gonna be a cool little feature that most homes don’t have,” Suttle said.

But the very best part is the fact that this home will generate funds for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, a place where childhood cancer patients become childhood cancer survivors.

“To know there’s a team like St. Jude that can come in and give you all the support and help you need and you gon’t have to worry about paying bills, you just - you go, and you get help,” Suttle said.

“For us it’s just an honor to be a part of it,” Duncan said.

The home is an estimated 3,000 square feet, and valued at about $695,000.

Tickets for the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway go on sale on April 16. A total of 27,000 tickets will be sold, generating $2.7 million for St. Jude. The winner will be chosen on June 17.

You can learn more about the giveaway at this link.

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