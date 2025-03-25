Supreme Court upholds Anson County sheriff’s appointment

ANSON COUNTY, N.C. — The Supreme Court of North Carolina voted to uphold the decision made by the Court of Appeals. In a 6-1 vote, the Anson County Sheriff’s Office said the court confirmed that Sheriff Scott Howell was properly appointed.

The sheriff released a statement following the decision.

“It’s good to put this issue to rest”, Howell said. “My staff and I have served the citizens of Anson County faithfully since this issue and court proceedings began. Our jobs are protecting our citizens. We were never distracted or lost sight of who is important here. I look forward to continuing to serve Anson County and our citizens with honesty, compassion, integrity and professionalism during the next two years and beyond.”

VIDEO: Child taken, killed during pursuit in Anson County, SBI says

Child taken, killed during pursuit in Anson County, SBI says

©2025 Cox Media Group