‘Surreal’: Lincoln County grandmother wins $200,000 prize, largest in Keno history

RALEIGH — Nancy Bourget, of Lincolnton, celebrated her birthday by claiming a $200,000 Carolina Keno win, the largest prize won in the history of the Keno game, officials with the N.C. Education Lottery reported.

“The stars are all aligning for me right now,” she said. “It’s a little surreal.”

Carolina Keno lets you choose how many numbers, or spots, you play and your choice determines your odds and the prize you play for, officials said.

Bourget’s big win occurred Jan. 6 at the Raceway on East Main Street in Lincolnton. She bought a Quick Pick ticket for a total of $40 and after matching all 10 numbers, won a $100,000 prize. It doubled to $200,000 since she played for two shares for each draw.

“You always dream of something like this but you never think it’s going to happen to you,” Bourget said. “And then one random moment in time there it is.”

She claimed her prize Friday on her birthday and after required federal and state tax withholdings, took home $141,407.

Bourget, a grandmother of five, plans to set some of the money aside for her grandchildren.

“I want to look out for their future,” she said. “I’m really excited for them.”

