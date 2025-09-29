Adults escorted teens to fight that led to fatal shooting of 9-year-old

PAGELAND, S.C. — The Chesterfield Sheriff’s Office said a shooting that killed a 9-year-old all started as a beef between two teens over a girl.

Officers said adults escorted the teens to Blue Sky Mart to fight early Sunday morning, but it ended with gunfire.

In a gas station surveillance video, you can see a car pull into the parking lot. Minutes later, a truck full of young people rolled up. Deputies said adults escorted the teens to the gas station around 1:30 Sunday morning with one purpose: to fight.

“Two young guys, teens had a disagreement we think over something said about one of thems girlfriend and they wanted to meet and fight it out,” said Chesterfield County Sheriff Cambo Streater.

Streater said a mom and dad were in the car with several of their young children, and a 15-year-old friend of the family who was supposed to fight. He said a man was in the truck with six juveniles.

“These parents took them,” Streater said. “That really pisses us off. Pardon my language, but it does.”

The people in the car eventually got inside and tried to leave. Streater said a teen in the truck pulled out a gun and fired into the car killing 9-year-old Brody Langley, who was in the car with his mom, dad and siblings.

“That 9-year-old is probably the most innocent person out there,” said Streater. “It makes law enforcement mad, makes the community mad.”

The sheriff said there will be several dozen charges and all of the adults involved will be charged in addition to those juveniles. We’ll keep you posted.

WATCH: Pageland 9-year-old killed in parking lot shooting

Pageland 9-year-old killed in parking lot shooting

©2025 Cox Media Group