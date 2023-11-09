Surveillance video shows fight between city bus passenger, off-duty CATS guard

CHARLOTTE — Channel has obtained video from a fight on a city bus that we learned about in August.

Police said one of the men involved was an off-duty Charlotte Area Transit System security guard.

In the video, a man in a white T-shirt -- who police said is 41-year-old Antwone Morrison -- walks to the front of the bus to speak with the driver.

PREVIOUS STORIES:

As Morrison is speaking to the driver, a man in a black T-shirt -- who police said is 34-year-old Jamorris Webber, an off-duty CATS security guard-- gets up and confronts Morrison.

“You have a problem with me or something?” he says.

“No, no.”

“But she was talking to you right there.”

“No, no, hold on listen.”

The two men continue their heated argument for another 30 seconds or so, until Webber pulls the cord to request a stop, walks to the front door to get off the bus, and then asks Morrison, “What you want to do?”

Not long after that point, the fight begins. Back in August, Channel 9 reported that CMPD told us the fight was “initiated by the off-duty security guard.”

The men then wrestle each other off the bus and the fight continues outside. Police said Webber hit his head on a large rock. Morrison then continues to punch Webber for another 10 seconds, until he is unable to get up.

Both men were charged with simple affray.

We reached out to Allied Universal, the company that CATS contracts with for security personnel, to see if Webster is still employed as a security guard on CATS buses. We are waiting to hear back.

(WATCH BELOW: 1 seriously hurt in CATS bus stabbing; no arrests made, CMPD says)

1 seriously hurt in CATS bus stabbing; no arrests made, CMPD says

©2023 Cox Media Group