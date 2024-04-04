Survey reveals many pet owners are unhappy with pet insurance coverage

To so many of us, our pets are like family. That means regular trips to the vet to keep them healthy.

To help with the cost, a lot of owners now have pet insurance. But a survey by Consumer Reports revealed many pet owners are unhappy with pet insurance coverage.

The survey looked at data on eight pet insurance providers. On average, the total cost was around $47 per month per pet.

Six insurance providers earned a midrange overall satisfaction score. Two bottomed out with unfavorable ratings.

