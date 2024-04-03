As renovations near completion, Charlotte animal shelter asks for help again

CHARLOTTE — Work is nearly complete on the dog kennels at Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department Animal Care & Control.

But before the construction can be finished, some of the four-legged friends need a temporary place to stay.

“We are so happy that we’re entering the final phase,” said Melissa Knicely, who is with the shelter.

But the agency still has a big challenge to face. They have until next Friday to get nearly 50 dogs fostered.

“If we can get that help one more time, you know, to get these kennels empty so that we can get brand-spanking-new kennels for the dogs,” Knicely said.

