Suspect in 2023 crash involving MEDIC expected in court

CHARLOTTE — The driver accused of crashing into an ambulance almost two years ago in University City is expected to appear in court Tuesday.

In May 2023, a car slammed into a MEDIC ambulance on North Tryon Street at Mallard Creek Church Road.

Two medics and a patient were inside. Everyone survived but they all suffered injuries from the crash.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said the driver, 19-year-old Bryan Ogbonna, ran a red light and was speeding.

He was charged with failure to move over causing serious injury and three counts of assault with a deadly weapon.

Channel 9′s Gina Esposito was at the Mecklenburg County Courthouse Tuesday where she learned the suspect could be offered a plea deal.

One Emergency Medical Technician, who was in the ambulance, planned to speak in court. He told Channel 9 he wanted to share how the incident impacted him physically, mentally, and financially.

The EMT victim said he also heard the District Attorney is expected to offer Ogbonna a plea Tuesday afternoon.

He said it would include Ogbonna serving 90 days in jail.

The EMT believes the potential agreement is not harsh enough considering the damage the crash has caused him.

