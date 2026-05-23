Teen, 5 adults charged with shooting into home after fight at Statesville business

STATESVILLE, N.C. — Iredell County deputies arrested a teenager and five adults accused of shooting into a home after a fight at a business in downtown Statesville.

Deputies say it happened on Thursday along Branchwood Road near Statesville. They say the 16-year-old along with Jazzmane Cook, Maurisha Edwards, Fredrick Williams, Janiya Gonzalez and Anayja Edwards shot into a home while fleeing the area.

Officials soon located the vehicle and pulled the suspects over near the intersection of Nixon Road and Shumaker Road. They now face multiple felony and misdemeanor charges.

Deputies did not say why the fight started.

All six suspects are being held in the Iredell County Detention Center without bond.

The investigation is still active. Deputies say more charges could be on the way for the suspects.

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