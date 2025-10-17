Suspect in 4-year-old’s murder had bonded out after numerous car thefts, records say

CHARLOTTE — An 18-year-old who’s accused of killing a 4-year-old child during a car theft in Southwest Charlotte is now linked to over a dozen other car thefts, according to our partners at the Charlotte Observer.

Anthony Abel was arrested for stealing eight cars in the last two months, according to the Observer.

The killing happened back in September on Cigar Street, where Abel and three other men allegedly stole an SUV and fired shots into a home, resulting in the death of 4-year-old Jayce Edwards.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department Maj. Ryan Kendall called the shooting unnecessary and tragic, emphasizing the loss of a young life over a stolen car.

Abel posted bond twice before the shooting incident.

The other men charged with murder alongside Abel are Jordon Davis, 23, Marquise Geurrier, 24, and Angelo Hudson, 20, all from Charlotte.

All of the suspects remain in custody.

