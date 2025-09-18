3 men charged in shooting death of 4-year-old in southwest Charlotte

CHARLOTTE — Three men were arrested Wednesday after a pursuit and standoff and charged with murder in the shooting death of a 4-year-old earlier that day in southwest Charlotte, police said.

The three men in their 20s, all from Charlotte, are accused of stealing an SUV and firing shots into home on Cigar Street, killing the boy.

Detectives found enough information to learn they got into another stolen vehicle. They were seen at a gas station in Mecklenburg County and officers tried to stop it.

However, the driver didn’t stop, and it kicked off a pursuit, which ended when the suspects stopped, and ran away.

Chopper 9 Skyzoom was over the neighborhood where the suspects tried to escape, which was about 10 minutes from where the boy was killed.

The suspects were caught in the area of Duval Street in southwest Charlotte where there was also a standoff at home, sources said.

More arrests and charges are possible.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story.

