Suspect arrested after going into women’s locker room, charged with indecent exposure

GASTONIA, N.C. — Christopher Allan Miller, 38, was arrested after going into the women’s locker room Thursday at the Gastonia Planet Fitness on South New Hope Road.

Planet Fitness allows members to use the restroom and locker rooms they identify with as part of their no-judgmental motto. However, some members said they are worried and believe Miller misused the policy after hearing the allegations and the call for help.

Women at Planet Fitness were stunned last week to see Miller in the women’s locker room. One woman called 911.

“And what’s he wearing?” the dispatcher said.

“Nothing, literally nothing,” the caller said.

“OK, so he is completely naked?” the dispatcher said.

“He is completely naked,” the caller said.

Sources told Channel 9 that Miller asked a woman to rub lotion and shower together.

“And is that man still there?” the dispatcher said.

“Yeah, he is still in the bathroom,” the caller said. “It’s a man but he says he identifies as a woman, and he won’t leave the restroom. But he is just walking around showing us his --- and he won’t leave.”

Miller was harassing women in the gym before the arrest, sources told Channel 9.

Member Betty Brice is upset that Miller reportedly claimed to identify as a woman as a reason to stay in the ladies’ locker room.

“I think a woman should be able to go into a woman’s bathroom without a man coming in saying he’s transgender,” Brice said.

Clark Simon, the former president of Charlotte Pride, said Planet Fitness’ inclusivity policy was made so that transgender people feel welcome, too.

“When you do that you, create a sense of safety, security, and affirmation for them to be able to do the things that everybody else is able to do,” he said.

But Simon told Channel 9 that is no excuse for someone who is not transgender to violate that space. Simon believes Planet Fitness must control that.

Miller is in jail charged with indecent exposure to a minor.

Without talking to Miller, there’s no way for Channel 9 to know whether Miller truly is transgender.

Planet Fitness’ policy states that members are allowed to use locker rooms based on their self-reported gender identity.

There is no indication that Miller self-reported before this incident.

A spokesperson for Planet Fitness told Channel 9 its employees took immediate action to ensure the safety of members and officials are working with law enforcement.

The spokesperson said they have zero tolerance for harassment of any kind.

Policy: Subject to Section Three above, all members and team members may use Planet Fitness locker room facilities and programs based on their self-reported gender identity; these facilities include bathrooms, showers, and all other facilities separated by sex. Wherever possible, Planet Fitness clubs should maintain private changing areas in each locker room for the comfort of all members and team members. Where applicable, gender-neutral bathrooms may also be made available as needed for the privacy and comfort of members and team members. Use of a gender-neutral bathroom is voluntary.

