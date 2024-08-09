Suspect accused of poisoning wife and daughter will stay behind bars for now

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — The Gaston County man accused of killing his wife and then poisoning his daughter will stay in jail without bond for now.

Joshua Hunsucker faced a judge on new charges on Friday, but he still has a trial pending for a murder charge that was filed years ago after his wife was allegedly poisoned to death with eyedrops.

Hunsucker was out on bond for the murder charge, but he was arrested again earlier this week for new charges, accused of poisoning his daughter.

On Friday, Channel 9′s Hunter Sáenz was in the Gaston County courtroom when Hunsucker entered in shackles and an orange jumpsuit to answer to the new charges, including witness intimidation and obstruction of justice.

Hunsucker is accused of killing his wife, Stacy, in 2018, by putting lethal doses of eyedrops in her drink. While out of jail on bond, District Attorney Travis Page says Hunsucker harassed and intimidated his late wife’s parents.

Court documents say he recorded his in-laws at his daughter’s lacrosse practices, sent a package to their home demanding they dismiss the case, followed them in his car, and made vulgar gestures. Prosecutors say most of it was in the presence of his own children.

On Friday, prosecutors asked a judge to revoke his bond on the murder charge.

The state said they had great concern for the safety of his kids and Stacy’s parents, according to court documents.

The same motion also accuses Hunsucker of poisoning his daughter “by putting the same substances that killed his wife into a drink, causing her to have low blood pressure, low heart rate, and constricted blood vessels.”

Hunsucker’s attorney said he needed more time to review the allegations.

“I’ve been involved in a murder trial that’s lasted for two weeks, I’m going to need to get the evidence that the state says exists to justify their position that they’ve taken on the motion,” Hunsucker’s attorney said in court on Friday.

Judge David Phillips understood and said Hunsucker would remain in jail on no bond for the new charges. That’s until the bond for the murder charge can be addressed in October.

Hunsucker was also given a public defender to work with him on the new charges. His current attorney says that’s because his assets are frozen and he has no way to pay for another attorney to work the new case.

