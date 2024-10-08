Suspect apologetic after deadly Burke County shooting

BURKE COUNTY, N.C. — The Burke County Sheriff’s Office arrested Teddy Rathbone after a deadly shooting in Morganton.

“Just got out of hand, out of control,” Rathbone said Monday. “It could have been avoided.”

He told Channel 9′s Dave Faherty that he was apologetic about the killing.

“Yes, most definitely,” Rathbone said. “If I could take it back, I would.”

Rathbone is accused of killing a man inside his home along Mountain View Boulevard shortly before lunch on Monday, deputies said.

Rathbone was arrested Monday night in McDowell County after deputies spotted him in a stolen vehicle, investigators said.

Deputies confirmed with Faherty that there was a child inside the home when the murder happened.

