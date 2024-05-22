Suspect arrested, accused of shooting man in mouth

ROCK HILL, S.C. — A man was shot in the mouth and a woman was grazed by a bullet during a shooting Tuesday afternoon, Rock Hill police said.

The suspect, Lamarius Devon Howze, 22, of Rock Hill, watched the victims, a 22-year-old man and a 20-year-old woman, drive into a parking lot on Herlong Avenue at about 5 p.m., according to preliminary details provided by the police department. Howze, who knew the two, started an argument and the other man pulled out a pistol.

Howze took the pistol from the man and fired several shots at the victims, striking the man and grazing the woman, as they tried to drive away, police said.

The suspect took off on a bicycle, but a K-9 unit tracked him down on South Cherry Road.

Lamarius Devon Howze

Howze was arrested and charged with attempted murder, assault, and battery of a high and aggravated nature, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, and shooting into an occupied vehicle.

The pistol was recovered, police said.

Rock Hill police didn’t release the patients’ conditions but said the injury to the male victim’s mouth was serious.

©2024 Cox Media Group