Suspect arrested after CMPD patrol car Hit during pursuit

CHARLOTTE — A man has been arrested after a pursuit resulted in a patrol car being struck Thursday afternoon, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

Shortly before 1:30 p.m., officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle that was wanted in connection with a shooting into an occupied dwelling.

However, the driver of that vehicle refused to stop, causing a pursuit to ensue.

The pursuit eventually came to an end after the vehicle struck a marked CMPD patrol car on the 6000 block of Matthews-Mint Hill Road.

The driver of the vehicle, later identified as 25-year-old Adajeon Magazine-Izzard, was then arrested.

The officer in the patrol car that was struck was taken to an area hospital with minor injuries.

