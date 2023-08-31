Suspect arrested after road rage shooting near Charlotte schools

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department says a suspect accused of shooting a woman near a school Wednesday morning has been arrested.

The shooting happened just before 7:30 a.m. on Rama Road near Sheppard Court, MEDIC told Channel 9 on Wednesday. One woman was taken to the hospital after being shot in the leg.

CMPD says detectives learned that the “suspect and victim were involved in a road rage incident” that led to the shooting. Police didn’t give further details about who may have initiated contact first.

The shooting prompted a lockdown at three nearby schools, including Rama Road Elementary School, McClintock Middle School, and East Mecklenburg High School. Police said the shooting didn’t happen on a campus.

On Thursday, police announced that Andre Malik Whitfield had turned himself in and was charged with assault with a deadly weapon.

According to jail records, Whitfield was released from the Mecklenburg County Detention Center on a $25,000 bond.

The 35-year-old victim was shot in the leg and is recovering at home, police said.

